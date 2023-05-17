Grand Jury indicts Kohberger: Public defender talks about former client

While he is not representing Bryan Kohberger anymore, Monroe County public defender Jason LaBar has been keeping a close eye on this case.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — With the news of suspected killer Bryan Kohberger's recent Grand Jury indictment, Monroe County public defender Jason LaBar says he doesn't think it changes anything for his former client, who said he was eager to get back to Idaho to be exonerated.

"This indictment is really just the formal charging instrument against Bryan. It's just formalizing the allegations. Idaho will still have to prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, so I think his stance would remain the same," LaBar said.

Skipping a preliminary hearing in a case like this can hinder a defense, according to LaBar, but it also works in its favor by not allowing information to be released that could influence potential jurors.

"The defense doesn't have the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses as part of a grand jury proceeding, so we won't know what was testified in the grand jury proceeding. We won't know who the Commonwealth called to testify. That's a huge downside, so you're weighing that against Bryan's right to have a fair trial," LaBar said.

Kohberger's arraignment is scheduled for this upcoming Monday, LaBar says there is no knowing what information will be released.

"It's going to be limited. I don't know if there's going to be more than four homicide charges on the document. I don't know if it's going to say whether or not they will be seeking the death penalty," LaBar said.

As it stands, LaBar expects the case of Bryan Kohberger to continue on schedule.

"Most homicides under my jurisdiction usually take a year and a half two years to go to trial unless there's extraordinary circumstances that would allow the defense team to feel comfortable to take it to trial sooner or earlier, but usually that time frame sounds about right to 18 months to two years a capital case could drag out longer potentially," said LaBar.

