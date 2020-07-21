Graham Aquatic Center faces challenges as people look to beat the heat in midst of COVID-19 outbreak

The director of the aquatic center says between the heat and taking precautions to prevent COVID from spreading, it’s been hard to keep everything running swimmingly

YORK, Pa. — There’s no better time for a dip than this week, as temperatures routinely rise about 90 degrees.

On Monday, some people in York went for a swim at the Graham Aquatic Center at the YMCA on North Newberry Street.

It looks a bit different than before with new COVID-19 modifications.

The Director of the aquatic center says with the blistering heat and taking precautions to prevent COVID from spreading—it’s been a challenge to keep everything running as swimmingly as possible.

“We’ve been extremely busy,” said Denise Johnson, Aquatic Director of the York YMCA. “We’ve been monitoring our capacity, obviously trying not to have a gathering of more than 250 people. So sometimes people may have to wait to get in. It’s an unusual summer without camps, you know, so it’s a lot more families in the middle of the week whereas we normally get them on weekends.”

Anyone over 18 is screened with a temperature check before entering the pool, along with some other basic health questions.