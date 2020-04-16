Graduation Alternative: Big Spring School District looking for best way to celebrate 2020 seniors

Major life events have been postponed or even canceled all together because of COVID-19. It's leaving many schools puzzled with what to do about graduations.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Superintendent of Big Spring School District in Cumberland County has been posting video updates on the districts website, since schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest video, is asking for the public's help with graduation.

Superintendent Richard Fry is asking seniors and community members for the best alternatives of a traditional graduation ceremony to honor the graduating class of 2020.

Rather than making the call on his own, he wants seniors input. He said regardless this years ceremony will be special, and nothing like Big Spring has ever seen.

“Over the last couple weeks, I have heard and read of school districts canceling graduation.. I can tell you with 100% certainty we will absolutely honor you and your accomplishments as students at Big Spring. It will, most likely, look different, but we will undoubtedly honor you in the most unique way that has been done for any class ever before at Big Spring," said Fry.

He said senior year is special and unfortunately the virus has stripped students of the last several weeks of opportunities to bond with classmates before chasing their dreams.

You can submit your idea for an alternative graduation by using the online survey tool 'Thought Exchange'.

Thought Exchange is expected to launch on Monday, but Fry says to check back on the districts website before then for any updates.

The tool allows you to submit as many ideas as you'd like, and you can vote for your favorite!

Fry said the most valued ideas will rise to the top of the list.