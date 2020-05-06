Gov. Tom Wolf strives to improve transparency, accountability with sweeping police reforms

Governor Tom Wolf wants to appoint a police misconduct watchdog, create citizen advisory boards and review use of force policies.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf has announced sweeping law enforcement reforms in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. His recommendations come one day after he marched with hundreds of demonstrators through the city of Harrisburg to condemn racial injustice and police brutality.

“We must rise to the challenge because too many people have lost faith in our public safety institutions,” said Governor Wolf.

Governor Wolf outlined multiple actions directed at meaningful reforms, many based on the 21st Century Policing Task Force, created in 2015 under President Obama in response to the Ferguson, Mo., death of black teen Michael Brown that set off weeks of protests.

There has been pushback by some police unions. The President of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, David Kennedy, called the reforms an “attack” on the state’s law enforcement community.

“What happened to George Floyd was horrific and wrong. There isn’t a single state trooper who disagrees,” Kennedy said in a statement. “But what Gov. Wolf is saying today is the Pennsylvania State Police, and all law enforcement in our commonwealth, are no better than those charged with Mr. Floyd’s death. This was clear when he ignored his own order and marched in Harrisburg this week during a pandemic with people holding signs that read, ‘Blue Lives Murder.’”

Governor Wolf was unflinching in his response, stating that his recommendations aim to improve transparency and accountability, something all police departments should strive to do.

When asked about pushback by police unions, Governor Wolf replied, “I think there’s legitimate reason to be concerned. I think the point here is that what I’m trying to do is build a level of trust between the people who protect and serve and the communities that they protect and serve. That’s going to require more transparency.”

The recommendations include:

Creation of a Deputy Inspector General within the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General (OSIG)

The Deputy Inspector General will focus on deterring, detecting, preventing and eradicating fraud, waste, misconduct and abuse amongst law enforcement agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction. This does not include local police departments.

Reviewing Training and Education of Officers

All training academies for law enforcement must review current use of force training standards for law enforcement and form a workgroup to develop model training standards to ensure that all officers receive the best instruction in their interactions with the public. Departments should be striving to obtain state and or national accreditation. Governor Wolf also wants police departments to review their deescalation techniques. However, the governor does not have the legal authority to mandate local police departments to review their training standards. He said enforcement would be up to municipalities.

Creation of a Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Advisory Commission

The commission would review allegations of misconduct by law enforcement personnel under the governor’s jurisdiction.

Citizen Advisory Boards

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) would provide technical assistance to municipalities to create local citizen advisory boards. These boards would address police action and Governor Wolf wants to see them in every community with its own police department, no matter the size.

Creation of a Racial and Ethnic Disparities Subcommittee

This subcommittee would be formed under the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (CJAC) at the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Enhancing Officer Safety and Wellness

Governor Wolf recommends strengthening current mental health initiatives and offering targeted mental health supports for officers to deal with trauma and reduce stigma for getting help.

Supporting Legislative Reforms

The governor will work with the legislature on reforms, including legislation proposed that provides for improved access to police videos, an oversight board for officer training and continuing education, a special prosecutor in deadly force cases, interdepartmental law enforcement hiring reform and PTSD evaluation for police officers.

Response from Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA)