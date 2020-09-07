Gov. Wolf says school will open but districts will decide if students are taught online or in-person

District will come up with a plan that fits their needs with in-person or online instructions or a combination of both.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's still unknown just how learning will look this fall for many students. Governor Wolf is pushing or schools to be open, like the president is also pushing on his twitter feed. However, Gov. Wolf is leaving the details of how to reopen up to individual school districts.

"Some schools will have a mix of online and in class courses," said Gov. Wolf. "The goal is to make it so every school district is reopening in a way that makes the parents, the students, the teachers and staff members feel safe."

Creating individualized plans by districts is something the PA State Education Association is also pushing for.

"We want to make sure we aren't putting a one size fits all solution out there," said Christopher Lilienthal, PSEA Assistant Director of Communications.

PSEA represents thousands of teachers and educators across the state and says it's advising its members to consult with local and state health officials as they determine what is safe for their schools.

"We have to do it in a way that respects and honors what doctors, scientists, health experts are telling us," said Lilienthal. "We need to make sure the plans we put in place will keep everyone safe."

Lilienthal says, because of the pandemic districts could be facing millions of dollars in revenue shortfall. PSEA is urging the federal government to provide emergency funding for school districts so they can handle the pandemic effectively.

"To have enough teachers so school classrooms are not overcrowded," said Lilienthal. "More nurses, not less. More school counselors, not less. We need to make sure we have all hands on deck so kids are safe when they return to school."

Health and Safety Plans must be approved by each school district's governing body and posted on the district's publicly available website prior to the reopening of schools.