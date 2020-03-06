Governor Wolf marched with protesters demanding justice for George Floyd, an end to racial injustice

Gov. Wolf was joined by Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse and Police Commissioner Thomas Carter.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State and local leaders joined in on a Black Lives Matter protest Wednesday afternoon. Organizers say, it gave the community a chance to come face-to-face with elected officials to voice their concerns and frustrations.

Governor Tom Wolf, Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse, and Police Commissioner Thomas Carter marched with Black Lives Matter protesters on the streets of Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon.

"We should all be treated equal and that's what we're calling for, equality," said Destiny Brown, protester.

Organizers of the protest invited elected officials to hear directly from the people they serve, and to push them to make changes to ensure black lives are protected.

"It's systemic, we have to start from the root," said Ralph Rodriguez, organizer. "We won't deal with anything or get anything done just dealing with the causes. We have to get to the root of the problem."

FOX43 asked Gov. Wolf what more he and his administration planned to do outside of march in a protest. He said, they have been working very hard and will have a press conference about this issue Thursday.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse says, while he's been mayor there have been police officers who did not act appropriately and were fire. He says, he is working with city council to form a police advisory committee for the city.

"There's lot of ways policy-wise we can work together to make changes that will benefit people," said Papenfuse.