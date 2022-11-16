Governor Wolf kicks off transition period for upcoming Shapiro administration

Shapiro laid out who he hopes to bring into his administration before his inauguration

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Wednesday, Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and his running mate Austin Davis stood alongside Governor Tom Wolf, as he passed the torch to the new administration.

“His goal is to take the progress we’ve made over the past eight years and move the Commonwealth forward into grand, new places," said Governor Wolf.

Shapiro’s team celebrated the accomplishments of the outgoing Wolf administration, saying it laid the groundwork for his new administration to tackle issues facing Pennsylvanians.

“Now we stand at a moment of real challenge," said Shapiro. "But also, a moment of real opportunity with a firm foundation beneath us, thanks to his leadership.”

Lieutenant Governor-elect Davis reiterated his commitment to follow through on promises made during the campaign. Shapiro and Davis promised to push further education reform, tackle crime, and improve the economy for working Pennsylvanians.

“Because of the good people of Pennsylvania, starting today, we get to work on making those things a reality," said Davis.

Shapiro says he looks forward to working with Republicans, who maintain control of the Senate. He also hopes to bring a bipartisan staff together in order to work on addressing issues facing the Commonwealth.

"For anyone who is willing to take off the red jersey, the blue jersey, and put on the Pennsylvania jersey," said Shapiro. "We want you to know that you’re welcome to be a part of our team.”

Shapiro and Davis will be officially inaugurated on Jan. 17, 2023. With his time in office coming to a close, Governor Wolf expressed full confidence in his successors.