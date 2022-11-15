Governor Wolf highlights $7.9 billion infrastructure investment in Pa.

According to the Wolf administration, $7.9 billion has been invested in Pennsylvania to improve infrastructure, support a cleaner environment and create jobs.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf joined White House officials to celebrate investments made in Pennsylvania.

Officials celebrated President Joe Biden's investments in critical infrastructure improvements in the Commonwealth and across the nation on the anniversary of Biden signing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

According to the Wolf administration, $7.9 billion has been invested in Pennsylvania to improve infrastructure, support a cleaner environment and create well-paying jobs.

"This infrastructure investment is really an investment in people. It's an investment in safe travels to work, family, and friends; an investment in a secure supply chain, the food we eat, the water we drink, and the air we breathe," said Gov. Wolf.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden in 2021 was the largest federal investment in infrastructure in decades.

Since signed into law, Pa. has seen billions in support for projects including critical funding for Amtrak routes on the Eastern Seaboard, addressing the aging infrastructure of the Philadelphia International Airport, and replacing and repairing over 7,540 miles of highway and 3,353 bridges in poor condition, according to the Wolf administration.

In total, Pennsylvania has received: