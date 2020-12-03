Governor Wolf encourages Pennsylvania to use social distancing

Coronavirus cases continue to rise, Governor Wolf releases containment efforts and recommendations to Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Beginning Friday, Governor Tom Wolf is urging all gatherings with more than 250 people be cancelled or postponed. He is discouraging all Pennsylvanias from going to recreational activities in public places like gyms, movie theaters and stores. He is also asking religious leaders to use their discretion to prevent the spread of illness through their congregations.

"There actions may seem severe but they're far less burdensome than what we may have to do in the future if we don't act now," said Wolf.

Wolf also order containment efforts in Montgomery County beginning Friday and lasting two weeks. The shut down includes schools, daycares, community centers, gyms, entertainment venues, and retail stores in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine urges all Pennsylvanians to stay home if they are sick, and seek medical care, especially if you are experiencing a fever, shortness of breath, cough, and have travelled to a country or come in contact with someone with coronavirus.

"We want to make sure that anyone that fits criteria to get tested, gets tested," said Dr. Levine.

Levine says, doctors will likely first do a rapid flu test to rule that out, then would consult with state officials on if a COVID-19 test is needed.

"If our public health officials determine that this person does not seem at risk for COVID-19 they may decide we are not going to do the test at this time, at our state laboratory," said Levine. "Physicians and other healthcare providers do not need our permission to send a test to a commercial laboratory."