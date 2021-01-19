Governor Wolf congratulates Dr. Levine on being nominated as assistant health secretary

Wolf also thanked Levine for her work serving the people of Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf has congratulated Dr. Rachel Levine on being nominated to serve as assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services in the Biden Administration.

"Dr. Levine is a highly skilled and valued member of my administration and she will be greatly missed," he said in a statement. He called her a "wise and dedicated partner" during the pandemic and throughout her career.

"I couldn’t be prouder of the tireless work she’s done to serve Pennsylvanians and protect the public health," he said.

Wolf went on to note Levine's role in establishing the state's medical marijuana program, bringing national awareness to the opioid epidemic and advocating for adequate and accessible medical care for members of the LGBTQ community.

He called her work "transformational" and said that all Pennsylvanians owe her a debt of gratitude for her "leadership, strength and dedication to protecting every person’s health amid unprecedented circumstances – and, at times, amid hateful distractions."

The governor expects to make an announcement regarding Dr. Levine’s replacement later in the week.