Governor Wolf commemorates the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf on Friday released a video to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and ordered all U.S. and Pennsylvania flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Saturday.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute, the governor said.

"This year, we commemorate the 20th anniversary of this tragedy," the governor said in a video released Friday. "And just like we do every year, our nation will come together to mourn and remember.

"Here in Pennsylvania, we especially remember the actions of the 40 passengers and crew on Flight 93. Those who fought back and sacrificed themselves to save the lives of strangers. The Flight 93 National Memorial commemorates the bravery of these individuals, and reminds each of us of what it means to be an American."