Gov. Tom Wolf attended President Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Governor Tom Wolf attended President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

The Governor's Office released the following statement:

“It was an honor to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden as 46th President of the United States today. The inauguration of a new president is a time of hope and promise in our nation. It is a moment of great change, but also one of great possibility, and hope for a better future. It is a time for bold vision and strong leadership.

“This inauguration day was more solemn than we are accustomed to, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the despicable attack that took place at the Capitol on January 6. Our nation is certainly facing unprecedented challenges in this moment, but I know that President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris will rise to meet the challenge of these turbulent times. I look forward to working with them as they guide our nation forward into a brighter future.”