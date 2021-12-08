Gov. Wolf orders flags to half-staff to honor fallen Adams County resident, Maryland firefighter

Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff in Adams County in honor of fallen firefighter Joshua Laird, a resident of Fairfield.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Adams County to fly at half-staff in honor of Joshua Laird, a fallen firefighter who served as a member of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

Laird, a resident of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, died in the line of duty on Aug. 11.

According to WUSA9, while trying to help extinguish the flames at a fire in the 9500 block of Ball Road, Laird suddenly sent a mayday signal for help.

Crews worked to extricate Laird from the fire.

A recording of Frederick County radio transmissions during the fire documented heroic efforts by firefighters to save Laird and desperate calls for more trucks with water to fight the fire.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for help where he died.

Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe said Laird had been a member of Frederick County Fire for more than 21 years.

"The void that he leaves behind will never be filled," Coe said.

Laird had a wife and children, according to a fire department spokesperson.

The commonwealth flag shall be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.