Governor Tom Wolf discusses plan to waive liquor license fees for bars & restaurants through 2021

This new plan aims at helping the state's restaurant and bar industry with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

PITTSBURGH — Governor Tom Wolf was in Pittsburgh Thursday to announce a plan to waive liquor license fees which would provide financial relief to bars and restaurants who have struggled financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor is is working with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to waive standard licensing fees through 2021 starting January 1, 2021, according to a news release from the governor's office.

This new plan aims at helping the state's restaurant and bar industry with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

“As we enter the anticipated fall resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the very contagious nature of this virus makes gathering indoors publicly at full capacity dangerous. Still, we know that restaurant and bar owners in Pennsylvania are committed to keeping their employees and customers safe and the vast majority of these businesses have followed safety precautions and invested in new procedures and supplies, but COVID continues to hurt this industry,” Gov. Wolf said. “My administration continues to look for innovative ways that we can support the bar and restaurant industry. Eliminating liquor license fees is an important step toward helping bars and restaurants retain the capital they need to weather the storm of COVID-19.”

Last week, Gov. Wolf vetoed House Bill 2513 that would have allowed increased occupancy in bars and restaurants beyond 50 percent, let people buy a drink without buying food and allowed customers to sit at the bar. Gov. Wolf said signing it would endanger public health by letting places open up to full indoor capacity.