Governor Josh Shapiro announces terms of friendly Super Bowl wagers with governors of Missouri, Kansas

If the Eagles lose, Shapiro will have to hang a Chiefs flag in his office for a week. He also wagered several Pennsylvania foods against the best from Kansas.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's office announced Thursday that he has made a friendly wager with Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Like millions of Pennsylvanians, Lori and I are excited to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles and watch them bring the Lombardi Trophy back to the Commonwealth,” Shapiro said in a press release. “Pennsylvania is home to the greatest small businesses in the country – and while I love to share the best Pennsylvania has to offer with my friends in other states, the Eagles have been so good this season that I’m willing to double down on a win this week. Go Birds!”

Ahead of the game, which kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on FOX43, Parson and Shapiro will exchange Eagles and Chiefs flags – and the governor of the losing team will hang the flag of the winning team in their office next week.

Looking forward to exchanging flags with @GovParsonMO in Arizona this weekend.



Especially looking forward to seeing the @Eagles flag hanging in the Missouri Capitol when the Birds win on Sunday. #FlyEaglesFly 🦅 https://t.co/wr7uqiZAor pic.twitter.com/Ea5FtaE2vE — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) February 9, 2023

As part of the wager with Kelly, Shapiro has bet an assortment of food from Pennsylvania small businesses, including soft pretzels from Philly Style Hand Twisted Soft Pretzel Bakery in Levittown, Bucks County, Cheesesteaks from Tony Luke’s in Philadelphia, and Eagles Mini Donuts from Collegeville Italian Bakery in Montgomery County.

Kelly has wagered Creekstone Farms Black Angus Beef and chocolate-covered sunflower seeds. The losing governor will send the winning governor those local foods so that they can enjoy the taste of victory themselves.

Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro will attend Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles alongside thousands of fellow Pennsylvanians