Gov. Wolf backs bill to block discrimination against LGBTQ+ community

The PA Fairness Act would expand LGBTQ+ protections.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for the passage of a bill in Pennsylvania that would extend LGBTQ+ protections.

The Governor gathered Tuesday with supporters as they unveiled the PA Fairness Act, H.B. 300, that would prohibit discrimination against an individual based on their sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.

“The Fairness Act is popular with voters and virtually guaranteed to pass the Pennsylvania House and Senate. I’ve been fighting for civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ people for more than two decades, and all we need to get it across the finish line is for GOP leaders to schedule the votes,” said Rep. Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny), founder and current co-chair of the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus. “It’s the right thing to do, and the smart thing to do.”

The Governor noted that last year the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, ruling that an employer cannot discriminate against an individual because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. He and other supporters noted that was a victory but the door is still open for other types of discrimination against LGBTQ+ Pennsylvanians. Supporters said if passed, Pennsylvania would become the 23rd state in the nation that adds these types of protections for LGBTQ+ residents.

"It's still in committee and the people who want that to be supported need to work at that committee level to first get it out of there," said Jason Gottesman, Press Secretary for the Republican Pa House Majority Leader.