Governor tackles unemployment, help for jobless as he calls on U.S. Congress to act

The Governor said lawmakers "really need to act" to provide more help for unemployed

Governor Tom Wolf says the time for U.S. Congress to act is now, especially Republican Senators.

"I'm addressing this to, especially Republicans in the Senate, that the most important way to help workers is for the Republicans in Congress is to take action to ensure people have access to unemployment benefits," said Governor Wolf.

The Governor noted the $600 federal funding for unemployment expires this month. He also referenced the second stimulus package that the U.S. Congress is debating now.

"There are different proposals moving forward, but we really need to act," said the Governor.

The Governor's message came as he made an appearance outside PA Career Link in York which aids job seekers in gaining employment. The Governor reminded everyone in need of work that although PA Career Link locations are closed, services are offered remotely. Any job seeker can sign up for a free account here. The organization offers job services, training, and resume assistance.

When FOX43 asked the Governor about the state's unemployment website and the people in Pennsylvania who gave applied for unemployment who have not yet received a paycheck, the Governor said "I think we're at 92% have gotten payments. But, if there's one person out there (that hasn't received a payment), that's a problem."

The Governor noted the state has invested in new technology and more workers to help speed up the process between filing a claim and receiving a check. "It's a problem we recognize, said the Governor. However, he said initial claims of unemployment have tripled compared to the recession of 2008/2009.

"Literally working overtime, hundreds of thousands. Hiring new people. Investing in new technology. And, we will continue to do that," said Gov. Wolf.

"Literally the phone lines ring all day long and are being answered all day long," said Sheila Ireland, PA Industry Deputy Secretary of Workforce Development.

Governor Wolf said meantime, state and federal leaders are already working on helping businesses like restaurants and bars who have carried much of the brunt of COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Among the efforts he noted, is the federal Restaurant Act. But, he said, right now is also a good time to start thinking about what the definition of a "good job" and "family-sustaining wage" is, saying there are "too many jobs that aren't paying enough."

"When we start hearing complaints from some folks that $600 a week was actually encouraging people to stay on unemployment compensation and not go back to work, that should have sent a sign, a message, that maybe we ought to pay more," said Governor Wolf.

FOX43 reached out to Republican Senator Pat Toomey regarding legislation to help the unemployed. His office released this statement: