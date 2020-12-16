Gov. Wolf says winter storm will not slow down COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts

Every agency involved in winter weather preparedness will be working together to ensure vaccine shipments are delivered Wednesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania has no plans to slow down COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts, despite Wednesday’s anticipated snowfall. The storm is projected to be the biggest snow storm the state has seen in recent years and Governor Tom Wolf signed a Winter Weather Emergency Proclamation for much of the state, including all of South Central Pa.

The storm comes during the first week of COVID-19 vaccine distributions. As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of nine hospitals have received their shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. There are 78 hospitals still waiting for the vaccine. Governor Wolf said emergency plans are in place to ensure delivery is not impacted by snow.

“Every agency involved in winter weather preparedness has a role to play in helping to ensure that vaccine distributions proceed smoothly and safely in the coming days,” Governor Wolf said.

If you must drive during the winter storm, make sure your vehicle's emergency kit is fully stocked. See our full list of recommended items and more winter tips at https://t.co/b4Nv7yAPHb#PAWinter #PAWX pic.twitter.com/RicwMVCNSt — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) December 15, 2020

The state anticipates it will receive about seven or eight shipments of the vaccine on Wednesday, with an even larger shipment scheduled for delivery on Thursday. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) will have the National Guard on standby to help with distribution efforts.

PEMA will also coordinate with county emergency management agencies and local jurisdictions to determine what the road conditions are in rural areas.

“We may have to reroute and use roads that are passable or we may have to get resources to be able to make sure those roads are passable by the time that delivery gets there so there’s a number of options that we have available,” explained Randy Padfield, director of PEMA.

PennDOT crews will be out in full force on Wednesday. The department said they will have 4,700 crew members working on roads statewide. The agency is responsible for more than 95,000 snow lane miles, which is more than all New England states combined, said Melissa Batula, Secretary for Highway Administration at PennDOT.

State officials are asking Pennsylvanians to stay home, if possible. The more cars that are on the roads, the harder it is for crews to clear those roads.