Gov. Wolf will send another 1,000 PA National Guard members to Washington D.C. ahead of presidential inauguration

This will bring the total number of PNG members supporting operations in Washington, D.C., to approximately 2,000, Wolf said in a press release.



“As the number of Guard forces from around the country continues to build in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania is now sending an additional 1,000 of its Guard members to help ensure the safe and peaceful inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden,” said Wolf. “By having one of the largest Guards in the nation, the Pennsylvania Guard has the trained resources needed to respond to concurrent missions within our commonwealth, across our nation and overseas.