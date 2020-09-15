Gov. Wolf will appeal federal court ruling that his pandemic restrictions were unconstitutional

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gov. Wolf will appeal a federal court ruling that his pandemic restrictions were unconstitutional, he said in a statement released Tuesday.
This is in response to the federal court ruling on the business closure order, the stay at home orders issued in March and the 25-person indoor and 250-person outdoor gathering limitations.
"While the federal government dithered, Pennsylvania took action. Our hospitals were never overwhelmed and research tells us thousands of lives were saved," the statement said.
Wolf said he wouldn't follow the irresponsible demands of the president or the Republican legislature.
“I will continue to do what is necessary to keep people safe and contain the virus. That’s the key," the statement said. Containing the virus is the only way to protect our health and keep our economy going. We will appeal, and we will take that appeal as far as necessary to ensure we can do that."