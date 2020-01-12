Gov. Wolf vetos bill granting temporary limited liability protections for long-term care providers, schools and businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

Wolf says this bill limits manufacturers, distributors, labelers and users of personal protective equipment, among others.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gov. Wolf vetoed House Bill 1737 which would have granted temporary, limited liability protections for Pennsylvania's long-term care providers, schools, businesses and others amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

"I support and provided, protections against liability for emergency and disaster services activities taken by the health care practitioners under my May 6, 2020 executive order," Wolf said in a statement. "However, this bill significantly expands these protections by limiting liability to various entities, including manufacturers, distributors, labelers and users of personal protective equipment, business services and covered providers."

Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association (PHCA), issued the following statement after Governor Tom Wolf vetoed House Bill 1737.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania’s long-term care providers and their frontline workers have gone to extraordinary lengths to care for our most vulnerable population. Unfortunately, shortages of personal protective equipment and testing supplies, coupled with ever-changing guidance from state and federal regulatory agencies, have created an environment ripe for opportunistic legal action directly related to this emergency.

"House Bill 1737 would have protected long-term care providers from predatory law firms looking to take advantage of this pandemic with baseless accusations and frivolous lawsuits. Instead, the Governor’s veto today has only protected and empowered one segment of Pennsylvania’s business community: trial attorneys.

“In vetoing House Bill 1737, Governor Wolf has bypassed the concerns of long-term care providers and their workers, and instead sided with those attorneys who seek to wreak havoc on the healthcare heroes charged with protecting our loved ones.

"This fight is far from over. PHCA will continue to advocate for liability protections for Pennsylvania’s long-term care providers, especially as the resurgence of COVID-19 – and the accompanying barrage of frivolous lawsuits and skyrocketing liability insurance costs – threatens the care of our most vulnerable residents.”

Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) released the following statement in response to Governor Wolf’s veto of House Bill 1737, which would have provided COVID-19 liability protections for school districts, colleges, universities, non-profits, health care providers and small businesses:

“From day one of this pandemic, the governor and his administration have operated without consultation of the General Assembly. Even after a non-profit, school, hospital or small business complies with his ever-shifting and confusing guidance, they can still run the risk of being sued by trial attorneys.

“The phrase of ‘we’re all in this together’ seems to have been completely forgotten now that he is ignoring the needs of those entities that have tried to do what is asked of them by public health officials in the face of this global pandemic. This veto means they can still run the risk of being hit with a lawsuit even when they tried to do the right thing.

“These forthcoming legal challenges will likely be extremely expensive – if a school district is sued, it will result in higher school property taxes for the taxpayer; it could shut down health care providers; and it could bankrupt our nonprofits and small businesses that are currently hanging on by a thread.