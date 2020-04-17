Gov. Wolf to offer reopening plan

The Governor is expected to outline a plan for emerging from the pandemic after weeks of social distancing.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gov. Tom Wolf is planning to outline how he sees Pennsylvania emerging from the coronavirus pandemic and gradually returning to normal after weeks of social distancing.

Wolf's spokesperson says the governor “will unveil Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 relief, reopening and recovery plan” Friday afternoon.

Wolf’s plan comes a day after President Donald Trump, pressing to restart the ravaged U.S. economy, gave governors a road map for economic recovery.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate has shot up to 6%, up from 4.7% in February. Revenues dropped by more than half last month in the state's 12 casinos and other gambling outlets.