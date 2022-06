Gov. Tom Wolf has tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19 and that his symptoms are mild.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The 73-year-old governor said in the tweet he has mild symptoms. He said he tested positive in the evening.

“I’m grateful that I recently got my second vaccine booster," Wolf said in his tweet.

Wolf, a Democrat, said he will be following the CDC's guidance to isolate at home.