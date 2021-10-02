Gov. Wolf orders Pennsylvania flags to fly at half-staff to honor the passing of State Police Trooper Monty Mitchell

Mitchell, assigned to Troop C in DuBois, died in the line of duty after suffering a medical emergency on Monday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all Pennsylvania facilities, public buildings and grounds in Clearfield and Jefferson Counties to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of State Police Trooper Monty Mitchell, who died in the line of duty on Monday.

Mitchell, 45, who was assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop C in DuBois, suffered a medical emergency while on duty.

“The sudden passing of Trooper Mitchell is felt by not only his loved ones, but also his fellow members of the Pennsylvania State Police and the community he served,” Wolf said in a press release. “Frances and I offer our heartfelt condolences to Trooper Mitchell’s family and join all Pennsylvanians in mourning his loss.“

The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice.

The United States flag is to remain at full staff.