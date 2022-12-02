x
Gov. Wolf orders flags at half-staff to honor York County fire chief

Chief Troy Dettinger was from Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover. He died in the line of duty on Nov. 30.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf has ordered flags in York County to be lowered to half-staff in honor of a fallen fire chief. 

On Friday, Dec. 2, Wolf ordered the Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger. 

Dettinger was from Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover. He died in the line of duty on Nov. 30. 

The Commonwealth flag will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Dec. 5, the day of Dettinger's funeral. 

All Pennsylvanian are invited to participate in the tribute. 

