Gov. Wolf launches plan designed to bring Pennsylvanians back to work

The plan calls for an extraction tax on the natural gas industry to fund the three-billion-dollar investment.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Wolf unveiled “Back to Work Pa.”, a plan he says is all about investing in workers and developing a solution to support the long-term economic recovery.

“It will improve workforce training and support. it will reduce inequities that hold Pennsylvanians back. it will attract business--I hope back to Pennsylvania to reduce future supply chain disruptions. and fourth--it will help our communities expand their tax paces--to create more jobs and bring more revenue,” said Governor Wolf.

“We have this resource at our fingertips--it’s the money we need to position Pennsylvania for a strong recovery, and it should be use for our collective benefit,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin.

And some businesses say they’re just happy that at least a plan is being put up in place to help those most impacted.