Gov. Wolf: Commonwealth Response Coordination Center activated in response to protests

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf announced Saturday evening that the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center, activated at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) for the state’s COVID-19 response supplemented center staff to maintain situational awareness of the protests.
This is in response to protests taking place in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and other parts of the state.
Gov. Wolf advised that his administration has been in touch with counties throughout the day, offering whatever assistance is needed to keep our communities from suffering from any additional violence.
RELATED: Large group protested George Floyd's death, smaller group of protestors became violent in Harrisburg