Man arrested for making threats toward Gov. Tom Wolf via phone call

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Westmoreland County man was arrested after he made a threatening phone call towards Governor Tom Wolf to Wolf K&B in York.

On May 8, police received a complaint from Wolf K&B about a threatening phone call from an unknown man.

The state police Criminal Investigation Unit determined the phone number came from Westmoreland County and through it they also found the corresponding address.

With the assistance of Greensburg State Police, 28-year-old Rocco Naples was arrested at his home without incident.

Naples is being charged with threatening unlawful harm to influence in official political matters, terroristic threats, and harassment by communication.

The man threatened Governor Wolf with physical violence according to York County District Attorney Dave Sunday.

In response to the threats, Sunday posted this video on his Facebook page:

The former owner of Wolf Home Products, Governor Wolf, sold the company in 2015.