Gov. Wolf in Monroe County continues push to legalize recreational marijuana

"The lieutenant governor's sense from the conversations that he had around Pennsylvania was that Pennsylvanians wanted it to go to specific things, not to the general fund. And, so I propose that it goes to restorative justice and that a big chunk of it go to small businesses that have been affected by COVID-19. This could be a source of revenue at a time when we actually need revenue in the commonwealth for specific issues that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused," said Gov. Wolf.