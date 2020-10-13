x
Gov. Wolf in Monroe County continues push to legalize recreational marijuana

The governor spoke on Tuesday morning at the Mountain Center in Tobyhanna.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf was in Monroe County on Tuesday morning, once again making a pitch to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.

The governor has asked lawmakers to pass a measure several times, with no success.

Gov. Wolf was at the Mountain Center in Tobyhanna, where he emphasized the economic benefits of adult-use cannabis, especially in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

"The lieutenant governor's sense from the conversations that he had around Pennsylvania was that Pennsylvanians wanted it to go to specific things, not to the general fund. And, so I propose that it goes to restorative justice and that a big chunk of it go to small businesses that have been affected by COVID-19. This could be a source of revenue at a time when we actually need revenue in the commonwealth for specific issues that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused," said Gov. Wolf.

The governor also spoke about how laws criminalizing marijuana have affected minority communities in Pennsylvania.

