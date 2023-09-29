Gov. Shapiro orders flags at half-staff to honor U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein

The United States and Commonwealth flags will be flown at half-staff until the day of interment, which has not yet been announced.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered flags across Pennsylvania to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Senator Diane Feinstein.

On Friday, Sept. 29, Shapiro, in accordance with the recent presidential flag order, ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to immediately fly at half-staff in honor of United States Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Feinstein, 90, was one of the chamber's few remaining veterans of the so-called Year of the Woman and was the longest-serving woman in Senate history. Her death was confirmed this morning.

The United States and Commonwealth flags will be flown at half-staff until the day of interment, which has not yet been announced.