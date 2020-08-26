GOP proposal calls for earlier cut-off date to request mail-in ballot, but promises more drop-off locations & help for counties

The GOP have proposed a bill to tackle a number of issues facing voters & counties with mail-in ballots. But, Democrats want a few key issues changed

The issue of how, when, and where people can vote is once again taking center stage as lawmakers seek to iron out hurdles that counties have faced as the demand for mail-in ballots continues to rise during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Republican-drafted proposal would, among to other things, move the application deadline to request a mail-in ballot to 15 days prior to an election. Right now, the deadline stands at one week before the election. However, it also promises to increase the ability to return a ballot by allowing counties the ability to establish new secured locations.

Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R-25) and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R-34), who introduced Senate Bill 10, claim it 'expands' voter access and makes the voting process more efficient while maintaining security.

"The idea they said is to increase access to elections, which I'm fine with. To the extent that it does that, that's great," said Governor Tom Wolf. "If there are some things that I think restrict access to polls or make it less safe, than I think that we have some more conversations."

As for the issue of mail-in drop off boxes, the Governor stressed the bill needs to be concerned about the safety and security of those drop-off locations.

Read more about the proposals in Senate Bill 10:

Mail-in & Absentee Ballot Signature Verification – Requires counties to contact a voter to affirm their ballot if their signature on file and ballot signature do not match, ensuring all lawfully cast ballots are counted.

– Requires counties to contact a voter to affirm their ballot if their signature on file and ballot signature do not match, ensuring all lawfully cast ballots are counted. Pre-Canvassing – Allows counties to open mail-in and absentee ballots up to three days prior to the election. Counties may begin pre-canvassing at 8 a.m. the Saturday prior to an election. Pre-canvassing is permitted on all ballots received up through the day before the election. Ballots may be removed from the outer and inner envelopes, flattened and scanned, but results may not be tabulated.

– Allows counties to open mail-in and absentee ballots up to three days prior to the election. Counties may begin pre-canvassing at 8 a.m. the Saturday prior to an election. Pre-canvassing is permitted on all ballots received up through the day before the election. Ballots may be removed from the outer and inner envelopes, flattened and scanned, but results may not be tabulated. Poll Watchers – Expands the region in which poll watchers may serve from county to statewide.

– Expands the region in which poll watchers may serve from county to statewide. Poll Workers – Increases the area that a poll worker may serve from their home election district to any voting location in the same county.

– Increases the area that a poll worker may serve from their home election district to any voting location in the same county. Providing Voters with Ballots Earlier – Changes the county deadline to start sending mail-in and absentee ballots to voters to 28 days ahead of the election. The previous deadline was 14 days.

– Changes the county deadline to start sending mail-in and absentee ballots to voters to 28 days ahead of the election. The previous deadline was 14 days. Mail-In and Absentee Ballot Application Deadline – Moves the application deadline to request a ballot to 15 days prior to an election, which is the same deadline as voter registration. (This change does not affect emergency absentee ballots). This measure, as well as providing voters with ballots earlier, will provide more time for the U.S. Postal Service to process mail and to ensure that ballots are received back at the county in time and appropriately counted.

– Moves the application deadline to request a ballot to 15 days prior to an election, which is the same deadline as voter registration. (This change does not affect emergency absentee ballots). This measure, as well as providing voters with ballots earlier, will provide more time for the U.S. Postal Service to process mail and to ensure that ballots are received back at the county in time and appropriately counted. New Secure Return Locations – Creates the ability for counties to establish secured locations for the return of ballots at the County Courthouse, permanent offices of the Election Board and polling places. Allowing ballot returns to these locations will increase the number of ways to return mail-in ballots.

“The Legislature is responsible for ensuring that Pennsylvania has a system in place to hold fair and secure elections,” Scarnati stated. “As a result of COVID-19 and the challenges that the pandemic has caused across our state, it is clear that voting reforms are needed prior to the November election. We look forward to working with the House of Representatives and Wolf Administration to ensure these crucial reforms are in place for the upcoming election.”