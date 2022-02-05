From the Grammys to Earth Day, these were the hottest Google trends in Pennsylvania in April

From award shows, to sports, to wars, last month was a busy one. FOX43 sat down with an expert to discuss what was trending nationally and in the Commonwealth.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A lot happened in April, and people were Googling, as per usual.

From award shows, to sports, to wars, last month was a busy one, so FOX43 sat down with Charity Mhende, Google technology and trends expert, to discuss what was trending nationally, as well as in Pennsylvania during the typically rainy month.

On the national level, some of the most-searched-for items included the Grammys, Earth Day, and the NBA playoffs. After all, the Grammys brought a ton of new faces into the public eye, Earth Day was just a few weeks ago, and people are always wanting to keep up on their sports, what with the playoffs ending in June.

"When it came to the Grammys, there was a lot of interest in Olivia Rodrigo," she said. She was the most searched Grammy performer, according to Mhende.

There's no doubt that 2021 was Rodrigo's year. The 19-year-old released her debut album, "Sour," which spent five weeks atop the weekly Billboard 200 in June and July, according to Billboard. The singles, "Driver's License" and "Good 4 U," made the Hot 100, and to top it all off, she won three Grammys just this past month.

Mhende said that during the show, people all over were searching song lyrics.

"One of my personal favs, Justin Bieber's 'Peaches,' was the song with the most searched for lyrics during the show," she said. People were also looking for the lyrics to Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," according to her.

In Pennsylvania, many were interested in sustainability, Mhende said.

"What we actually saw was, there's generally a lot of search interest in topics around sustainability, specifically as it relates to Earth Day and recycling; people are looking for recycling banks near them and places where they can go for farmer's markets and different electric vehicle charging stations," she said.

Mhende also mentioned that people were looking for thrift stores in the Commonwealth.

And more broadly, people all over the country were looking for ways to help the people of Ukraine, as Russia's attempt at reestablishing the Soviet Union rages on.

"People are looking for how to help from the U.S., they were looking for how to help donate, how to help refugees, how to help animals in Ukraine, so that's something that we've seen over time which continues to be a trending item," Mhende said.