Goodwill Fire Company hosts its annual Hanukkah celebration

The fire company spent the weekend showing the community what to anticipate as the Hanukkah celebration start date steadily approaches.

YORK, Pa. — This weekend, the Goodwill Fire Company in York began hosting its annual Hanukkah celebration.

The event put on a lighting of the Menorah demonstration, along with food and games for attendees to get into the holiday spirit.

Organizers say it was a great day to show people what Hanukkah is all about.

"We are here to celebrate Hanukkah, which is a six thousand-year-old tradition, and we're here to spread the word. It's not the actual Hanukkah day, but what's here is a demonstration to show what we do on Hanukkah," said Michael Marcus, representative of the Beit HaShalem Emet Congregation.