Grab your board and hit the skatepark for Go Skateboarding Day

Enjoy the first day of summer by skating all day long.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — June 21 is the first day of summer.

But it's also a holiday for skateboarders all over the world.

Tuesday is International Go Skateboarding Day, and it aims to promote the sport, the art and the craft of skateboarding to everyone.

Ben Powell, owner of Gonzo Skate Shop in Red Lion, was at Reid Menzer Memorial Skate Park to celebrate.

He said he just wants to see people riding all day—no matter their skill level.

"Even if you’re not dropping in on the biggest vert ramps or 'ollie’ing' down 20 stairs or hitting handrails, you can still find your own way to do it," said Powell. "It doesn’t have to be like what you see in the magazine, you make it your own art."

The International Association of Skateboard Companies (IASC) started Go Skateboarding Day back in 2004.