Golf course packed despite smoke and haze-filled sky

Golfers were only concerned with one thing: being able to see the ball.

SHAWNEE ON DELAWARE, Pa. — It was another day on the greens at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort near Delaware Water Gap.

Despite smoke and haze brought on by wildfires in Canada, golfers weren't missing their tee time.

"It's not snowing. So we can go out golfing as long as it's not snowing. The only question was should I wear shorts or long pants? Is it going to be hot or cold?" said Jim DeAngelo of Stroudsburg.

Resort staff say they didn't have any cancellations because of the smoke.

"I did call earlier, but they said it was playable, and it's not that bad. It's a nice breeze. It keeps the air moving," said Timothy Neilan from Snydersville.

He and his buddies came out to play a round.

Neilan says he isn't worried about the smoke and haze too much but brought precautions in case he needed them.

"I did bring a mask, but I don't think I'm going to use it. I'm pretty happy with the way it is right now. So I think I'll be okay," Neilan said.

Despite the smoke and the haze, the only thing golfers were concerned with was seeing the ball.

"Well, sometimes I lose it anyway. So we're going to need some extra eyeballs? Yes, yes we are," De Angelo said.

"You could still see and look out, and I don't think it's going to be a problem. As long as I keep it out of the trees, I'll be OK," Neilan said

DeAngelo was shocked that these orange skies were caused by wildfires over a thousand miles away.

"It's really bad, just really scares you to know that this can go that far. It can travel this far," DeAngelo said.

Once they're done playing, golfers said they will spend the rest of the day inside.

