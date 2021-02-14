"She's like my life" Gofundme is launched for Lebanon woman in need of new van for disabled niece

Ashley has cerebral palsy, scoliosis, and fluid on the brain.

LEBANON, Pa. — LEBANON, Pa.- “Ashley means the world to me...She’s like my life," said Ashley's aunt Cheryl Weaber.

Cheryl Weaber has been her niece Ashley’s main caretaker since she was two years old.

“Ash was born with a lot of disabilities and I had her all the time, so I ended up just taking her and keeping her," said Weaber.

“But we always seem to manage---you know with every other aspects of our life," said Weaber.

Recently however, their main form of transportation will soon be lost.

“Our van is ready to die out. and it was rusting down underneath and I was told it was not going to last long," said Weaber.

Cheryl - with the encouragement from some members of the community - decided to create a Gofundme.

One community members helping is pastor Chandler Cutting, who has known the family for eight years.

“As a church family we have wanted to rally around them and help them with this," said Pastor Chandler Cutting.

Cheryl, who says she is not big on asking for help, adds that for her niece she would do anything.

“It would like make her life so much easier , it would improve her life tremendously," said Weaber.