Godshall's Quality Meats holds a 'bacon-cutting' ceremony for new plant expansion

The $74 million expansion project will add more than 60 jobs to Godshall's Quality Meats.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Godshall's Quality Meats held a "bacon cutting" ceremony Tuesday morning, to celebrate their new meat expansion project in Lebanon.

The employee-owned company purchased the original property back in 2015 from the Daniel Weaver Company. A company spokesperson said their meat facility currently holds around 300 employees.

The expansion project began last November, adding over 200,000 square feet to their facility, and the company said they hope it will be completed by next year.

President of Godshall's Quality Meats, Ron Godshall, said these new jobs will be important to both the community and the business.

"We're excited about the new jobs for the community and to grow our family business," he said.

The expansion project will also implement cutting-edge robotic technology and new green initiatives, adding solar panels and energy reclamation to their upgraded plant.