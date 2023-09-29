Goat Path roadway opens for car and pedestrian traffic

The Walnut Street Extension will connect Greenfield to US Route 30, and will help divert 700 to 800 vehicles an hour off the Greenfield Road corridor.

LANCASTER, Pa. — With the cut of a ribbon, the first drivers and bikers made their way down the new Walnut Street Extension. The new $22 million roadway had been under construction for the past 14 months.

“Folks that live here have a wonderful quality of life. This project will enhance that wonderful quality of life," said Mike Carroll, transportation secretary for PennDOT.

What was once an abandoned 1970s construction project and area for grazing livestock has transformed into a 1.2-mile road linking Greenfield and US Route 30. PennDOT Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll said the old Goat Path will divert 700 to 800 cars an hour off the Greenfield Road corridor, reducing traffic by 30 to 40%.

“Lancaster is a growing county and traffic is a challenge in so many ways," said Carroll. "But projects like this can help alleviate some of that concern, and direct traffic onto this new facility.”

John Hursh was among the first bikers to use the new bike trail on the Goat Path. He believes the inclusion of bike and walking lanes gives people more choices when it comes to traveling in Lancaster County, as well as saving some people money.

“Maybe [people] don’t get rid of their car, but they’re able to take more trips on a bike trail or public transportation," said Hursh. "That could result in a huge cost saving for a family.”

East Lampeter Township officials said the new road will help boost the local economy, by bringing in an estimated 2,600 jobs to the area.

“It’s going to create thousands of jobs and millions in tax dollars coming into our township to support our budget," said John Blowers, chairman of the East Lampeter Township Board of Directors.

The Goat Path’s grand opening serves as a celebration of the future of travel in Lancaster County.