Go Green in the City celebrates 'green, healthy, local living' for 15th year

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from April 22, 2022.

York residents will soon have the chance to celebrate green, healthy and local living.

Downtown Inc. announced today that the 15th Go Green in the City festival, presented by UPMC, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

The family-friendly street fair will be held in the blocks of North and South Beaver Streets between King and Philadelphia Street and feature over 70 vendors, live music, food, entertainment for children and more.

“Every year, we look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Downtown York for Go Green in the City,” said Jonathan Desmarais, Director of Downtown Inc, “and this year’s event is going to be nothing short of exceptional! This event provides us with the opportunity to showcase our community’s improved quality of place and growing and thriving small business community, while educating and inspiring all to make responsible and sustainable decisions.”