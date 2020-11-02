Glatfelter to move headquarters from York to North Carolina

The company plans to relocate its corporate headquarters by mid-2020.

YORK, Pa. — Glatfelter, a supplier of engineered materials, has announced its plans to move its corporate headquarters from York to Charlotte, North Carolina by mid-2020.

The 156-year-old company said in a press release that after the sale of the Specialty Papers business in 2018, Glatfelter no longer has any manufacturing presence in York, and reduced its workforce by over 90%.

Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our decision to move Glatfelter’s headquarters to a larger metropolitan area is another important step in our ongoing transformation. Charlotte provides enhanced access to a larger pool of critical resources and talent for future growth, and the Carolinas are a leading hub for the broader nonwovens industry."

Additionally, being near a premier airport like Charlotte Douglas International allows for easier and more efficient business travel. Since the Company’s founding, Glatfelter has had a long and rich tradition in York County and benefitted from the positive impact on our history, culture and people.

We also value the strong relationships we have built with our local communities and business partners over the years and will continue to operate a satellite office in York to facilitate a more thoughtful and planned transition to our new headquarters.”

Glatfelter's current headquarters are located on South George Street in York City.