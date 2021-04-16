You can win a Boa constrictor's eleven-foot-long shed-off skin

As to why you might want it? Well organizers say the possibilities are endless.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A strange giveaway is happening in Lancaster County right now.

You can enter to win a Boa constrictor's shed-off skin. The Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary is giving away an eleven-foot-long snakeskin as part of their fundraiser.

As to why you might want it? Well organizers say the possibilities are endless. Sanctuary workers say Harley sheds her skin a few times a year, but it's rare for it to come off in one piece, so they figured they'd share it with the world.

"Maybe you're a nature person and just think it's cool. It can go in your office, your classroom, your man cave. I'm a personal proponent of using it as a prank," said Jesse Rothacker, president of Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary. "Maybe keep your mother-in-law away, convince your wife that there is a boa constrictor living under the deck. Really the possibilities are endless."

The giveaway is a fundraiser to support our nonprofit mission to give reptiles a chance.

If you want to enter to win, click here.