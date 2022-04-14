Getting ready for Give Local York with South Central Pa. Search and Rescue

Kurtis Timmer, chief of South Central Pa. Search and Rescue, joined FOX43 to discuss the nonprofit organization, as well as their goals for fundraising this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — South Central Pa. Search and Rescue is one of over 300 local nonprofits that will be participating in Give Local York on May 6.

The nonprofit organization is based in York County, Pennsylvania. The team was developed to help local emergency services and communities deal with lost or missing persons, according to the nonprofit's website.

Kurtis Timmer, chief of South Central Pa. Search and Rescue, joined FOX43 on April 14 to discuss the nonprofit organization, as well as their goals for fundraising this year.

On May 6, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can visit this link to support local nonprofits in and around York County.

Last year, because of the funds raised by Give Local York, the organization was able to purchase a drone, which has helped the team tremendously, according to Timmer. It especially helps when attempting to locate someone who is lost/missing in heavily wooded areas.

This year, the organization is hoping to raise enough money to purchase an upgraded drone, as well as additional radios that would enable them to better communicate with 911, other police, and fire agencies.

"We need this equipment to perform our mission of saving lives and bringing the missing and lost home," Timmer said in a statement.

To learn more about South Central Pa. Search and Rescue, check out the organization's website.