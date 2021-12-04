24-hour give event, Give Local York, returns on May 7

YORK, Pa. — The biggest 24-hour give event in York County history is returning in 2021.
Give Local York will return for the fourth year in-a-row on May 7 from midnight to 11:59 p.m.
This year, 300 nonprofits are participating, and many of them have had to cancel fundraising events in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On May 7, you can watch the events via the Give Local York Livestream, GLY Live. That stream will provide a dashboard that will display total dollars raised, top participating organizations, leaderboard updates, and a donor feed.
At the top of every hour, they will go live from midnight to 2:00 a.m. and then from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
A Give Local York Showcase will be held at the York Revolution's PeoplesBank Park that ends in fireworks, and that will be shown to the livestream audience from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.
From that point forward, a concert will live stream until 11:55 p.m., leading to the celebration of the grand total raised.
Give Local York says their goal for this year is 13,500 donors to participate on May 7.
If you're interested in donating to Give Local York, you can visit their website here.