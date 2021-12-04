24-hour give event, Give Local York, returns on May 7

It will be the fourth year for Give Local York.

YORK, Pa. — The biggest 24-hour give event in York County history is returning in 2021.

Give Local York will return for the fourth year in-a-row on May 7 from midnight to 11:59 p.m.

This year, 300 nonprofits are participating, and many of them have had to cancel fundraising events in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 7, you can watch the events via the Give Local York Livestream, GLY Live. That stream will provide a dashboard that will display total dollars raised, top participating organizations, leaderboard updates, and a donor feed.

At the top of every hour, they will go live from midnight to 2:00 a.m. and then from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

A Give Local York Showcase will be held at the York Revolution's PeoplesBank Park that ends in fireworks, and that will be shown to the livestream audience from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.

From that point forward, a concert will live stream until 11:55 p.m., leading to the celebration of the grand total raised.

Give Local York says their goal for this year is 13,500 donors to participate on May 7.