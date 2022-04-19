Getting ready for Give Local York with Communities in Schools of Pa.

Executive Director Jessica Knapp joined FOX43 on April 19 to discuss her organization's involvement in the day of giving.

YORK, Pa. — Give Local York returns on May 6, and FOX43 is continuing to speak with some of the local nonprofits involved in the event.

As noted by Knapp, her organization is focused on helping children build the best life they can by helping them overcome obstacles. The organization is one of 26 state affiliates, plus the District of Columbia, that comprises the Communities in Schools National Network. It was established in 1994, according to their website.

Communities in Schools of Pa. currently encompasses four local Communities in Schools affiliates in 164 program sites serving over 40,000 students throughout Pennsylvania, also according to the organization's website.

"Support from Give Local York donors allows us to continue empowering students, so that they can take charge of the future they want for themselves, their communities, and each other," Knapp said.

On May 6, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can visit this link to support local nonprofits in and around York County.

To learn more about Communities in Schools of Pa., check out the organization's website.