Give Local York 2023 | Here's how much was raised York's big give event

YORK, Pa. — Give Local York 2023 set records, raising $4.55 million to benefit 330 York County nonprofit organizations!

This year, the 24-hour online giving event was a bit different- running from Thursday, May 5 at 9:00 p.m. through Friday evening at 9:00 p.m. It's a change from midnight to midnight of years prior, designed to get more donations earlier.

"We really saw a lot of people come out. We saw people giving at different times, coming back and giving again," said Kate Harmon, Give Local Day coordinator.

The 24-hour period of giving included events around the city of York, culminating in the York Revolution's 2023 home opener and the finale of Give Local York. FOX43 was downtown as the annual event wrapped up.

"I'm not surprised by the generosity of York County residents and beyond," said Harmon. "People love the people here and the nonprofits that serve them."

This was the sixth annual Give Local York put on by the White Rose Leadership Institute. This year's goal wasn't all about the total dollars raised though, organizers wanted more than 12,000 donors to participate.

Another goal met, as 12,303 donors participated in the fundraiser!

"Every new donor is a potential donor for life for those organizations," Harmon told FOX43. "It's only building the capacity for them to give."

Dozens of participating organizations showcased themselves in downtown York as part of Give Local York and York's First Friday celebration. Among the beneficiaries of the event is Chasing Rainbows, an organization that helps people who are dealing with infertility or grieving after pregnancy and infant loss.

Give Local York gets their work in front of lots of eyes and, at the same time, brings in vital dollars to allow them to help others.

"I would be pounding the phones. I'd be sending emails. Just to bring in what today is capable of and what were are showing is phenomenal," said Bernice Quesenberry, the president and CEO of Chasing Rainbows.

It was a phenomenal showing from more than 12,000 donors who contributed $4,550,000 this year, topping last year's $4.1 million event.

That number could climb higher as donations to the Give Local York website continue to be accepted.