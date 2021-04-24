Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania plants 100 trees at Camp Small Valley part of a nationwide conservation initiative

This event is a part of a nationwide conservation initiative to plant 5 million trees in five years.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) hosted its first tree-planting event on Saturday at Camp Small Valley in Halifa. The event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This event is a part of a nationwide conservation initiative to plant 5 million trees in five years.

Coordinators say 100 trees planted at Camp Small Valley – kicking off Girl Scouts USA Tree Promise. All Girl Scouts are encouraged to sign up to plant a tree in partnership with Keystone 10 Million Tree Partnership, a program of Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Organizers say Girl Scout juniors, cadettes and brownies were taught how to plant trees.