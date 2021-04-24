Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania plants 100 trees at Camp Small Valley part of a nationwide conservation initiative

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) hosted its first tree-planting event on Saturday at Camp Small Valley in Halifa. The event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This event is a part of a nationwide conservation initiative to plant 5 million trees in five years.
Coordinators say 100 trees planted at Camp Small Valley – kicking off Girl Scouts USA Tree Promise. All Girl Scouts are encouraged to sign up to plant a tree in partnership with Keystone 10 Million Tree Partnership, a program of Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Organizers say Girl Scout juniors, cadettes and brownies were taught how to plant trees.
Girl Scouts partnered with the Elliott Wildlife Values Project and American Forests for the tree-planting initiative.