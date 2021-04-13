Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania partners with Operation Gratitude to give cookies to military members

Girl Scouts donated nearly 50,000 cookies for Operation Gratitude to include in their care packages to military members.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania partnered with Operation Gratitude as part of their gift of caring program to donate cookies to members of the military.

"The mission of Girl Scouts is to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place, and that's exactly what we're doing," said Jessica Delp, director of product program and retail of Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania. "This is just a small example of what our Girl Scouts do year-round."

Delp says the organization decided to partner with Operation Gratitude because of Girl Scout member's affiliation with the military — including CEO Janet Donovan, who is a retired U.S. Navy Two Star Rear Admiral.

The cookies will be used throughout the year as Operation Gratitude sends out the care packages.

Operation Gratitude also helped Girl Scouts write meaningful letters to connect to military members. These letters will also accompany the cookie packages.

"Girl Scouts is just so much more than just selling cookies," said Delp. "We're connecting with our communities, we're giving back."

Operation Gratitude's mission is to create bonds between civilians and those who serve the country.