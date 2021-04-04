Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA partners with Stetler Auto for cookies and cars event for people to win year's supply of Girl Scout cookies

During the event, a Stetler Dodge Chrysler Jeep was filled with boxes of Girl Scout Cookies.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania has teamed up with Stetler Auto on Saturday for a cookies and cars event to give people a chance to win a year's supply of Girl Scout cookies.

During the event, a Stetler Dodge Chrysler Jeep was filled with boxes of Girl Scout Cookies. The public was invited to come and guess how many boxes of cookies were in the car.

There was also music, corn hole and refreshments for all of those who attend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Girl Scouts troops sold cookies site.

"We are so excited to be partnering with our friends at Stetler. This is a new and exciting event where we can connect with the community," said Jessica Delp, director of product program and retail at Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania. "Girl Scout Cookies are something everyone can enjoy."