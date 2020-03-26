Girl Scouts adapt to social distancing guidelines while selling cookies

Cookie season is underway but COVID-19 has forced Girl Scouts to cancel cookie booths

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's cookie season for Girl Scouts, but with COVID-19 they are having to utilize a relatively new way to sell their cookies. They began online sales a couple years ago but, right now they are relying on online sales to make up their cookie sales for the time being.

"Our troop had 10 booths scheduled for different public locations and the majority of them are cancelled, as you can suspect due to everything going on," said Troop 20078 Leader Bianca Gonzalez. "So, I currently have about 260 boxes of cookies sitting in our house hopefully that we can sell."

Because of COVID-19, Girl Scouts are staying inside and relying on online orders to make up their cookies sales. Gonzalez, and sixth year junior Aviana of York are adopting social distancing guidelines but still delivering people the cookies they order.

"So, they purchase them online, tell us when they will be home and we drop them off on the porch, ring the door bell, run back in the car and sanitize our hands," said Gonzalez.

Adapting to the situation around them is something Girl Scouts have been doing for decades. Jessica Delp, Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania Director of Product Program and Retail says, this time around is no different.

"During World War II Girl Scouts sold bonds and collected scraps in stead of selling cookies to help America," said Delp. "So again, this is a little different but, we see Girl Scouts making things happen, rising to the occasion."

So, while you may not see Girl Scouts out and about right now, they are still selling cookies and delivering orders.

"If you need cookies, please, please reach out to Girl Scouts and we'll figure out a way to get you cookies," said Gonzalez.