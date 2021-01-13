Girl Scout Troop in Cumberland County recognizes hometown pandemic heroes

The scouts just finished up their Silver Award project, and it will forever honor a number of individuals and businesses.

A project that’s been in the works for months was just completed. For their Silver Award, a Girl Scout Troop in Cumberland County went on a special mission.

One of the scouts, Hannah Strickland says, “It was definitely rewarding for us because we put forth something into the community that people can enjoy, people can see, and it’s definitely a good thing to have out there for people."

They wanted to recognize and honor healthcare workers, first responders, grocery personnel, and delivery and service providers who put themselves at risk to help others during the quarantine.

Another scout, Hayleigh Lowe explains, “When COVID started, we thought, ‘Hey - it might be a good idea to honor those who have been working really hard during this.’”

The Troop came up with the idea of engraving bricks with individual names and businesses submitted by others in the community.

These bricks arrived right in time for the new year and are now displayed at Adams-Ricci Park in Enola.

“We have worked at that park for years as a troop together. We’ve been together since Daisies," girl scout Katelyn Henry explains.

“It’s our community park and we’ve all been together since we were little kids. We always played there, we hung out there, it’s a point for everyone in the town," Strickland says.

The first batch of bricks has been laid along the walkway that leads into the Panther Station Playground at Adams-Ricci Park.

However, the Scouts are still accepting names and would love to recognize even more heroes and businesses for their hard work to keep us safe.